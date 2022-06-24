Top UK chef reveals ultimate BBQ glaze - The only one you'll need this summer

Sam Karle, who has produced the ultimate BBQ glaze

Get out the barbie and enjoy the summer sun

A top UK chef has revealed his mouth-watering recipe for making a delicious barbecue glaze – the only one you’ll need to impress at family gatherings and garden parties this summer.

Sam Karle, Executive Head Chef at luxury Dakota Hotel in Manchester, has shared a step-by-step guide on how to make the flavourful accompaniment to any meat dish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top UK chef Sam Karle

Simple to make but mouth-wateringly good!

Made from an array of ten simple ingredients, including balsamic vinegar, garlic and ginger, the combination of flavours is guaranteed to create a taste sensation.

The recipe is simple to follow and consists of six easy steps that can be followed from the comfort of your own kitchen, requiring only a knife or peeler, a pan and a spoon to create.

Inventive, Sam Karle serving up the ultimate barbie dish

Executive head Chef Sam, 31, said: “No matter what the meat is, this barbecue glaze is the perfect addition to any dish.”

“As well as being a simple recipe to follow, once made, the glaze can be kept refrigerated and reused – so there’s no unnecessary waste.”

Simple store cupboard staples

Sam’s recipe requires demerara sugar, balsamic vinegar, treacle, two cloves of garlic, fresh ginger, dark soy sauce, red wine, water, two cloves of star anise and a chilli.

He said: “The process of making the glaze from home is quick and easy.

“Begin by peeling two cloves of garlic and ½ thumb of ginger and rough cut into finer pieces. Next, simply deseed one chilli and chop into small pieces.

“Add the garlic, ginger, chilli and two cloves of star anise to a pan with 285ml of water and bring to the boil.

“Then add in 50g of demerara sugar, 285ml of balsamic vinegar, 40ml of dark soy sauce, two tablespoons of treacle, 200ml of red wine then slightly reduce the temperature so it’s simmering.

“To ensure maximum flavour is achieved, continue to reduce the simmer slowly.

“Top tip, to find out if the glaze is ready, dip a spoon into the pan and check that it quickly glazes the back of the spoon.

“Finally, drizzle the warm glaze over the meat, as it will set once cold. Once the glaze has set, it can be reheated and reused.”

Sam joined Dakota Manchester in January 2019 as Executive Head Chef, having previously held senior positions in Michelin Star and AA rosette kitchens.

The full recipe, and method, for his barbecue glaze can be found below.

Sam’s BBQ Glaze

Ingredients

50g demerara sugar285ml balsamic vinegar2 tbsp of treacle2 cloves of garlic½ thumb of ginger40ml of dark soy sauce1.4l of red wine jus, 200ml of red wine or 1l of beef stock285ml of water2 cloves of star anise1 chilli

Method