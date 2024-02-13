Top cities with the most side hustles

The study, of 2,000 adults who make cash in addition to their day job, revealed those up north seem to have more of an entrepreneurial flare, with residents having an average of four side hustles each.

But second on the list was London, with people making extra cash typically doing so from two ventures.

Ways of making money on the side vary from city to city - with those in Coventry most likely to sell old belongings online, while Stoke resident turn to baking.

While those in Sunderland are more likely to make a bit of extra cash from online tutoring, and the highest number of handmade craft sellers can be found in Portsmouth, Southampton, and Birmingham.

Those in Liverpool claimed they would struggle to pay their bills without their side hustle, as they earn nearly an extra £300-a-week.

But Sunderland side hustlers are raking it in with an average of £3,916 extra, compared to those in Stoke-on-Trent, who earn just under £200-a-week.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK, which commissioned the research to launch its Magic V2 aimed at the productivity-hungry, said: “We’re clearly a nation of tomorrow makers.

“We understand that productivity is key to the work of a smart business person and they need to be connected on the go.

“Everyone has their own reasons for wanting to work for themselves, But with a side hustle you can have the best of both worlds.”

The study also found people in Sunderland will spend as many as 24 hours-a-week toiling at their secondary income stream.

While part-timers in Brighton and Hove are most likely to spend less than four hours-a-week on their extra gigs.

But those in London are most dedicated to eventually quitting their full-time job and devoting themselves to the side hustle permanently.

Across all respondents, the main reason to start a side hustle was simply to help with finances (58 per cent).

Although 36 per cent created one so they had time to do something they enjoyed, and 23 per cent wanted to make the most of a skill.

And while 28 per cent confessed to struggling to juggle their hustle with their main job, 23 per cent don’t find it an issue at all.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed that in a typical week, side-hustling Brits make an average of £545 from their ventures.

Bond Zhang, for the launch of the HONOR Magic V2 smartphone, added: "The side hustlers of the UK are what we call ‘tomorrow makers’ - those who are looking to shape their future for the better for both themselves, and society.

“The magic of side hustles is that they are accessible to everyone.

“Whether you're a student, a stay-at-home parent, or a seasoned professional, the path to entrepreneurship is open to all who dare to dream.”

Cities with the most side hustles:

1. Sunderland

2. London

3. Portsmouth/ Southampton

4. Leeds

5. Middlesbrough

6. Edinburgh

7. Reading

8. Bournemouth/ Poole

9. Cardiff

10. Belfast

Most common side hustles:

1. Selling old/ vintage belongings online

2. Handmade crafts

3. Digital content creator - non-adult content (e.g., YouTube, Tik Tok)

4. Stock trading

5. Dog sitting/ dog walking

6. Baking/ cooking

7. Delivery services

8. Online tutoring

9. Freelance writing