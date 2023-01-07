Top 50 gastropubs 2023: Estrella Damm announces this year’s list of the best pubs to dine at in the UK
Estrella Damm has announced its top 50 gastropubs for 2023 - read on to discover this year’s best pubs to dine at in the UK
Estrella Damm has announced their top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2023. This year will be the 14th list released by the popular lager.
Originating from Barcelona, Estrella Damm is the oldest beer brand in Spain and also the most popular. According to YouGov, Estrella is the 37th most popular beer and cider brand in the UK, just ahead of BudLight, and just behind dark fruits.
Advertisement
This year sees five new entries in their annual top 50, with three gastropubs re-entering from previous years. And all is not lost for hopefuls who didn’t make it onto the list as they may still feature in the additional One to Watch award.
The term gastropub was first coined back in the 90s. It refers to establishments specialising in serving high quality food, much like a restaurant, while still retaining the atmosphere of a good old British boozer.
The current number one is The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge. On the official website, they describe it as “winsome, warm and witty and loved by many”. The upmarket public house is one of four East Anglian pubs to feature on this year’s list.
Top 50 Gastropubs publisher, Chris Lowe, said: “After a tough few years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”
Advertisement
Top 50 gastropubs in the UK 2023
In alphabetical order only, these are the top 50 gastropubs in the UK.
Advertisement
- Canton Arms, London
- Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell
- Heft, High Newton
- Parkers Arms, Newton-In-Bowland
- Pyne Arms, Barnstaple
- Royal Oak , Whatcote
- Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh
- Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
- The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
- The Baring, London
- The Beehive, Great Waltham
- The Bell Inn, Langford
- The Black Bear Inn, Usk
- The Black Bull , Sedbergh
- The Black Swan, Ravenstondale
- The Broad Chare, Newcastle
- The Bull & Last, London
- The Butchers Arms, Hepworth
- The Cadeleigh Arms Tiverton
- The Coach, Marlow
- The Cornish Arms, Tavistock
- The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton
- The Dog at Wingham, Canterbury
- The Duck Inn, Stanhoe
- The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne
- The Eagle, London
- The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon
- The Fordwich Arms, Kent
- The French House, London
- The Guinea Grill, London
- The Gunton Arms, Norwich
- The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
- The Hardwick, Abergavenny
- The Harwood Arms, Fulham
- The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells
- The Loch and The Tyne, Old Windsor
- The Longs Arms, South Wraxall
- The Mariners, Rock
- The Masons Arms, Knowstone
- The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
- The Pack Horse, Hayfield
- The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
- The Rat Inn, Anick
- The Red Lion and Sun, London
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- The Swan, Bampton
- The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
- The White Horse, Brancaster
- The White Swan at Fence, Fence
- Woods, Dulverton