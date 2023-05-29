Italy's fire service posted an image of a helicopter taking part in the rescue (Image: Vigili del Fuoco)

Italian firefighters have confirmed they have recovered three bodies from a lake in northern Italy. The news comes after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden and violent storm.

The bodies were recovered after a continued search which included drivers and helicopters on Lake Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region of the country. One person from the boat is still missing after a whirlwind overturned the boat.

According to Italian news outlets, the boat had been carrying around 25 people who were celebrating a birthday when a storm developed over the lake. The boat capsized and sank soon afterwards.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said the "very serious incident" was due to bad weather. Firefighters confirmed 19 people were able to be saved, with five taken to hospital. One person is said to be still missing.

It has been reported many of the people on the boat were able to swim to shore or were picked up by other boats. Firefighters released a video on Sunday which showed pieces of wood from the boat floating in the lake as a search helicopter flew overhead.

