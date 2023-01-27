ITV viewers erupted with laughter as Holly Willougby fell victim to an unexpected on-air prank by This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield. The stunt made Willoughby storm off set, mouthing what appeared to be an ‘F-bomb’.

It took place during Thursday (January 26) morning’s episode of the daytime programme when the presenters discussed new horror film Knock at the Cabin. But while the duo introduced the next segment of the show, the This Morning studio turned into chaos.

The segment featured interviews with the movie’s cast members Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge, though a sudden yell from Phillip Schofield caught Holly Willoughby off guard as she proceeded to react hilariously. Despite the fact the ‘F-bomb’ can not be heard clearly, a sound that very much resembles it comes from the 41-year-old’s mouth before rushing to cover it with her hand.

Schofield said: “I haven’t done that for a while, it’s perfect.” Willoughby then stormed off the soundstage before he could finish his lines.

