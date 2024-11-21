Kinder Bueno ice cream: Fans delighted as much-anticipated cones arrive at Morrisons

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:27 GMT
New Kinder Bueno ice cream cones have landed in UK stores, much to the delight of fans.

Promising a unique ice cream experience with a hazelnut-cocoa flavour, the new Kinder Bueno cones are now available in both Kinder Bueno Classic and Kinder Bueno White. 

 With smooth hazelnut ice cream, a melt-in-your-mouth disc of Kinder Bueno chocolate, and a crunchy hazelnut-cocoa core all wrapped in a crispy wafer cone with a hazelnut and cocoa tip, the creation has been much awaited by Kinder fans.

The much-anticipated Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones are now available in UK stores. | Kinder Beuno

One said: “Been looking for these everywhere.” Another added: “If I ever make space in the freezer, we'll need a trip to Morrisons.”

Dani Hayward-Bradley, regional marketing director at Ice Cream at Ferrero, said: “We are very excited to introduce Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones, giving fans a deliciously satisfying experience like never before.

"Our multi-textured recipe brings together the unmistakable taste of Kinder Bueno, with its signature hazelnutty indulgence, and the refreshing, creamy goodness of ice cream. We can’t wait to hear what people think.”

 The Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones will be available individually or in packs of 4, for a recommended retail price of £4.95.

The cones will be stocked in Morrisons from November 18, before being rolled out nationwide across further retailers from January 2025. 

