The Times has released a list of the 10 best ice cream shops by the sea in the UK just in time for the summer school break, when people travel to the country’s beautiful coastlines to soak up the sun.

Businesses near the coasts, like ice cream parlours and kiosks, are getting more customers. But because there are so many places fighting for customers’ attention, it’s easy for people to feel like they have too many options.

So, if you want a good ice cream, whether it’s plain vanilla or a sundae with everything on top, look no further. These are some of The Times’ best ice cream shops by the sea that you can enjoy with your family and loved ones this summer.

The Times’ UK’s tastiest ice-cream shops by the sea - top 10

Nardini’s Largs, North Ayrshire

Located in a waterfront art deco building facing Largs Bay, Nardini’s may be the “grandest ice-cream parlour you’ll ever enter”, The Times said. Dating back to 1935, it has now offered 32 flavours from toffee fudge to Nutella and passionfruit cheesecake. There are also 20 outsized sundae options to choose from. Two scoops from £4.

Established in 1937, Rossi’s Ices is located on the Esplanade in Weymouth, overlooking Weymouth beach, which has been named the paper’s beach of the year. It’s still owned and managed by the Figliolini family, with ice cream churned daily using the same, secret recipe. Two scoops from £3.

Located in Swansea, Joe’s was opened over a century ago by founder Joe Cascarini but the ice-cream parlour remains family-run today. There are now several branches around Wales with the one in Mumbles (opened in 1984) closest to the coast. Two scoops from £3.

Known for a huge selection of ice cream and sorbet flavours, Moomaid uses milk sourced from its own farm just to the south, as well as Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream and double cream. There are more than 20 to choose from, ranging from a traditional raspberry ripple to boozier espresso martini. Two scoops from £6.

Nearly 20 flavours are available at Aunty Betty’s, where you can jazz them up with sauces, sprinkles and sweets. Two scoops from £6.

Located next to a caravan park just south of Skipsea, Mr Moo’s ice cream is made from locally sourced ingredients, with mango and mint choc chips, among more than 30 flavours. Two scoops from £4.

This Exmouth establishment offers the chef Michael Caines’ modern take on a seaside ice-cream parlour. His 16 flavours include bubblegum, banoffee and cherry cheesecake. Two scoops from £4.

The award -winning Minchella & Co has been making ice cream in South Shields since 1942. Among the tempting flavours, the pistachio is especially popular. Two scoops from £4.

Those who can’t decide what they want flavour-wise then Jelbert’s Newlyn may be a perfect fit as it only offers just one flavour - good old vanilla ice cream, which is freshly made each day and topped with a dollop of Cornish clotted cream. Get a Flake if you want to go fancy. Two scoops from £4.