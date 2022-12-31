Much like a citrus-infused tart one might make on the show, 2022 has been a bittersweet year for Channel 4 reality contest The Great British Bake Off . The show once again saw a Christmas special with a cast of celebrities trying their hands at baking, while former contestants will congregate once more under the tent for The Great New Year Bake Off .

However despite its continued success, the talk has remained on the surprise announcement by Matt Lucas that he would step down as a presenter of the series. Bookies have already given their odds who would take over the role with Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett the favourite .

But will we see Matt Lucas’ replacement make an appearance on The Great New Year Bake Off, which airs New Year’s Day on Channel 4 ? The broadcaster has remained tight-lipped regarding the matter - only confirming that series regulars Paul Hollywood , Noel Fielding and Prue Leith will be part of the New Year’s special.

What is known though is the bakers that will be taking part in the special; 2020 contestant Lottie Bedlow posted on Instagram that she would be involved in the 2022 special a day after Lucas’s announcement. She wrote “"No I’m not the new Bake Off presenter... but I am back in the tent for the NY special! (if @channel4 are listening though I will 100% take the hosting job)."

It was later confirmed that Bedlow would be joined by 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar alongside 2018 contestants Manon Legrève and Antony Amourdoux . Will second time be the charm for the New Year’s contestants, or will they have to contend with soggy bottoms to ring in 2023 with?

How can I watch The Great New Year Bake Off?