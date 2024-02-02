Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18th series of The Apprentice UK recently kicked off on BBC One, as we were introduced to a whole host of brand-new candidates hoping to secure an investment with Lord Alan Sugar.

Since the show began in 2005, we have seen many people compete on the show, with many going on to have incredibly successful careers.

Here are the top nine most successful previous winners.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin was the winner of the eighth series of The Apprentice UK in 2012. With his company Hyper Recruitment Solutions, he has a net asset of £2,060,000 placing him in the top spot.

Tom Pellereau

Tom Pellerau was the winner of the seventh series in 2011. His company Stylideas, has a net asset of £1,220,000.

Alana Spencer

Alana Spencer was the winner of the 12th series in 2016. Her company Ridiculously Rich by Alana has a net asset of £484,190.

Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur won the 16th series of The Apprentice UK in 2022. Her company Oh So Yum has a net asset of £249,040.

Marnie Swindells

Marnie Swindells was the following and most recent winner, for series 17 in 2023. Her company Bronx Boxing has a net asset of £210,380.

Sarah Lynn

Sarah Lynn was the one of the winners of the 13th series in 2017. Her company Sweets In The City has a net asset of £149,160.

James White

James White was the other joint winner of the 13th series in 2017. His company Right Time Recruitment has a net asset of £84,060.

Carina Lepore

Carina Lepore was the winner of the 15th series in 2019. Her company Dough Artisan Bakehouse has a net asset of £22,080.

Dr Leah Totton