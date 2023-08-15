News you can trust since 1832
Tesco shoppers are being issued an urgent warning as the supermarket giant recalls popular snacks.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST

Tesco has issued an urgent warning to customers as it recalls a popular snack. The recall is due to the product possibly containing gluten, which has not been declared.

The recall is being issued to Tesco Free From 150g packs on Onion Rings, Cheese Flavour Balls and Bacon Rashers crisps.

A Tesco statement reads: "We’re recalling one date code of Tesco Free From 150g packs of Onion Rings, Cheese Flavour Balls and Bacon Rashers, as they may contain gluten which isn’t declared on the packaging.

"This could be a risk to people who have coeliac disease or an allergy/intolerance to gluten. All batch codes are affected and those who have purchased the crisps should check for the use by date of December 16, 2023.

"If you’ve bought an affected product and have coeliac disease or an allergy/intolerance/sensitivity to gluten, please don’t eat it."

For more information on any of the recalls, shoppers can contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 50 5555.

