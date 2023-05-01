Tesco is making two major changes to its online shopping service. The changes will come into force from tomorrow (Tuesday, May 2) and unfortunately see customers paying more.

Firstly, the supermarket giant is increasing the minimum spend and charge for shoppers ordering their groceries online. The retailer currently charges £4 if the value of your home delivery shop is below £40, but from tomorrow this charge will increase to £5.

The minimum value of your food shop also needs to be higher to avoid the charge. From Tuesday, shoppers will need to spend £50 rather than the current £40.

The price adjustment is the first change Tesco has made to its online pricing in nearly eight years. The minimum order fee of £25 for click and collect shoppers will remain the same, however.

A Tesco spokesperson told the Mirror : “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, from May 2 we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years.

"For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."

These are not the only changs Tesco customers will have to endure over the next few months. From June 14, Tesco’s Clubcard points will only be worth twice their amount when shopping with Tesco Reward Partners such as Thorpe Park and Pizza Express.

At the moment, if you use your Clubcard points with a Rewards partner, you get triple the value of those points. But from June 14, they will only be worth double the points.

Tesco customers will also gain fewer points when they scan their Clubcard while buying petrol. Motorists are currently awarded one point for every £2 they spend on fuel.