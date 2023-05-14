Taylor Swift took to the stage for her second of a three night run in her hometown Philadelphia last night. The Lincoln Financial Field was filled with thousands of Swifties who had waited months to see the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer live.

The Era’s Tour comprises a three hour performance that see’s Swift sing 44 of her biggest songs from every era of her career. The three hour long show is highly choreographed, however, one performance was interrupted when Taylor was seen asking security to leave her fans alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her performance of ‘Bad Blood’ in her 1989 set, Swift was heard saying: “She’s fine. She wasn’t doing anything. Hey! Stop!”. Ever the professional Taylor barely missed a lyric, and everyone continued to enjoy the performance for the rest of the evening safely.

One fan who was in the area took to Twitter to explain from their perspective. They said: “They fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

Most Popular

They added: “We weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Taylor went on to perform her surprise set which includes two songs played acoustically that change every night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately for us 1989 and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) girlies, we lost some great ones last night. Swift kicked off the set with Forever & Always on guitar, she then added salt to the wound by performing “This Love (Taylor’s Version) on piano. Us “The Summer I Turned Pretty” fans are devastated.

Full setlist Era’s tour Philadelphia

Swift performed 44 songs on opening night of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Arlington. They were:

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift |

Advertisement

Advertisement