Taylor Swift took to social media to announce the release - with British fans patiently awaiting confirmation of UK release.

Pop and country superstar Taylor Swift has announced that The Eras Tour concert film will soon be available to rent on demand, to watch from the comfort of our homes.

Taking to social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), the American singer-songwriter revealed that the concert film of The Eras Tour will be made available to rent on Wednesday, December - to celebrate her 34th birthday.

Swift posted a video clip from The Eras Tour of her singing her 2015 track Wildest Dreams, alongside the caption: “ Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13”

The Eras Tour concert film was released internationally in movie theatres in October 2023, and is still screening in select theatres across the country.

Taylor Swift fans (also known as Swifties) in the UK, are currently waiting with bated breath as to whether they will be one of the countries that The Eras Tour home release will be made available.