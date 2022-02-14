Take a tour at Bullion Chocolate and explore the cocoa bean process

Release your inner child at Bullion Chocolate

If you're a chocaholic, then take a trip to Bullion Chocolate for a chocolate dream.

Based in Kelham Island, their tours will take you through the world of the cocoa bean and everything needed to create the perfect bar. This starts from Bullion's passion to to discover and unlock the ‘hidden gold’ in cacao: the distinct flavour nuances – terroir - that beans from carefully selected farms can produce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a trip to Bullion Chocolate factory and learn more about chocolate (photo: pixabay)

This tour will also give you the opportunity to sample chocolate. After your tasting session, you will be led to Bullion's café-bar and gift shop based in Cutlery Works, just a 5 minute walk around the corner from the factory.

Here, we will leave you to relax and enjoy a complimentary mug of our delicious Ecuadorian drinking chocolate (or your choice of drink), completing your Bean-to-Bar tour and tasting experience!

Their 'bean to bar' method has eight steps which transforms coca beans into finished bars of chocolate. As well as making the product delicious and sweet, it distinguishes them from other companies and makes them unique.

The cocoa beans go through several steps to make quality, unqiue chocolate

The steps include: selecting specific beans and sorting them, roasting the beans to ensure they are safe to eat and breaking the beans. Then the beans enter a thorough grinding process before being, matured and then tempered. Lastly, the chocolates are carefully wrapped up and placed to go on sale.

Max Chocolate maker at Bullion Chocolate

Max said: "I came up with the idea for Bullion Chocolate six years ago. Following the footsteps of craft beer and craft coffee, I wanted to make quality chocolate.

Now, we supply to retailers across the country and we have our own factory and cafe bar. In addition, we have a bakery which produces quality foods."