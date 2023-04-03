Jacob Rees-Mogg first moved to this lavish Grade II listed Somerset family home in 1978 and has received around £750,000 in renovations from its current owner.

Ever wanted to live where one of the UK’s most renowned politicians grew up? Well, here’s your chance, as long as you part with a hefty £2.75 million as Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s family home in Somerset is set to go under the hammer.

The Grade II listed property is situated in the picture postcard village of Hinton Blewett, which is also home to Tom Alexander who is renowned for being the CEO of Orange and T-Mobile, as well as founder of Virgin Movile.

The Old Rectory is only five miles away from Bath and Bristol, with Bristol International Airport around 10 miles away. It was also once rented to popular Irish band The Corrs - so this beautiful home has definitely welcomed some big names.

Filled with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, four to five reception rooms, a couple of brand new two-bed apartments and a heated L-shaped pool, this 18th-century and Georgian style home has received more than £750,000 of renovations from its current owner.

Theye explained how they fell in love with this majestic building, saying: “It was the massive, beautiful Georgian windows that I first fell in love with, but this property has so many incredible features it was hard to take it all in. The Georgian grandeur is evident in the seven original fireplaces, high ceilings, sweeping staircases and panelling in the dining room, the oldest part of the house, then there is the walled gardens - I just felt this home was perfect.

“We have made some wonderful friends here too, and we know they will make the new owners feel as welcome as they have us.”

