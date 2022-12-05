We are now into December and Christmas is flying towards us at some speed. Whether you are fully prepared in advance for the big day, or feel you might be in need of some very last minute bits and pieces for the festive period, supermarket opening times will be of importance.

The big supermarket chains including Tesco and Asda have announced their opening hours for Christmas 2022. Many have reduced hours and almost all will be closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Listed below are the opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Christmas period. Also provided is a link through which you can check the specific opening hours for the store nearest to you.

Aldi

Friday December 23 7am-10pm

Christmas Eve 7am- 6pm

Christmas Day CLOSED

Boxing Day CLOSED

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the website

Tesco

Friday, December 23: Open 24 hours

Christmas Eve: Open 24 hours

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the Tesco website

Lidl

Friday December 23: 7am-10

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

To check out the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the store locator

Asda

Friday, December 23: 6am-11pm

Christmas Eve: 6am-7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-4pm

To find the opening times of your local shop visit the Asda store locator

Morrisons

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “It’s clear that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to change customer shopping patterns in many ways."

Thursday December 23: 6am-midnight

Christmas Eve: 6am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

For the opening times of your local shop, visit the store locator .

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve: 6am -7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

The opening times for December 23 are yet to be confirmed by the supermarket. For the opening times of your nearest Sainsbury’s, visit the store locator

Co-op

Thursday, December 23: 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 7am to 9pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 8am to 8pm

For the most accurate opening times of stores near you, visit the Co-op store locator .

Waitrose

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Waitrose day that all stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours. For information on opening times for stores near you, visit the store locator

M&S

Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

