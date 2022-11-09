Major supermarket chain Iceland has revealed it is freezing the prices of its own-brand frozen turkeys for Christmas this year. This comes amid a sharp 32 percent rise in turkeys in most supermarkets due to ongoing issues with supply chains and the outbreak of avian influenza.

The affordable range of turkeys at Iceland start from just £10. They will be available to purchase both in store and online from Monday, November 14.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland Foods said: “As a cost of living initiative to support our customers ahead of Christmas we’ve been working hard for months to ensure that everyone can buy their Christmas dinner at a low price. Recent news has suggested there’s been price increases on frozen turkeys as the outbreak of avian flu takes hold; we will be freezing our prices and will do so until Christmas.

“We also want to reassure our customers with the re-launch of our popular Turkey Insurance, which guarantees a delivery slot along with the promise of a turkey this year.”

To guarantee a turkey from Iceland, customers will simply need to create an account on Iceland’s official website by Friday November 18 and look out for an email with all the details on how to secure their turkey and delivery slot up until December 18. Customers must ensure that they have their ‘marketing preferences’ turned on to ensure they receive their Turkey Insurance information.

Walker said: “This year has been far from easy for our customers, and we want to make sure that no one is disappointed at Christmas which is why we have brought back our turkey insurance.