Subway say they have worked with top chefs to create the 15 all-new signature options on the Series menu - though fans will still be able to ‘create your own’ using the wide range of breads, meats, veggies, sauces and salad options as well.

The Series menu features seven new Subs available all day including Subway’s first-ever all day breakfast-inspired sandwich, the Big Breakwich, with maple glazed streaky bacon, Lincolnshire sausage, hash browns and poached eggs. A new addition to the menu is also the Mexican-inspired Tex Mexan with tangy salsa, tender chicken breast and crunchy Doritos, with the all new x-spicy chipotle Southwest sauce.

Four new SubMelts also join the menu, including, the pizza-inspired Pizziola, the vegetarian friendly SubMelt Supremo, which features a new pesto sauce and the traditional Italian marinara sauce and finally the cheese-tastic Big Cheese-Steak, all packed with slices of melted mozzarella and American-style cheese. The Series menu is available in all Subway restaurants from May 31.

Subway Series Menu

Most Popular

Subs

The Baller - A new take on an old school classic! Includes Subway’s new-recipe pork & beef meatballs, layered with marinara sauce and topped with creamy Monterey Jack cheddar, peppers, pepperoni and crispy onions.

Notorious B.M.T. - Layers of tasty ham, pepperoni and salami, topped with Monterey Jack cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crunchy cucumber and red onions - covered in Subway’s famous chipotle Southwest sauce.

Tex Mexan - Can you handle the heat? Packed full of juicy chicken breast strips, grated mozzarella, and cheddar, and - for an added crunch - Doritos On top, there’s tangy tomato salsa, peppers, sweetcorn and including our brand new, X-spicy chipotle Southwest sauce.

Big Bombay - A Sub with double the flavour! Double sauces (sweet onion and garlic & herb) and double American-style cheese, all layered on top of marinated chicken tikka, peppers, red onions and lettuce.

Great Caesar - This tasty Sub is filled with chicken breast and smoked streaky bacon, covered with double American-style cheese and a fresh salad of thick-cut iceberg lettuce, crunchy cucumber, tomatoes and crispy onions - crowned with tasty Caesar sauce.

Big Breakwich – Introducing the first of its kind: an all-day Breakfast Sub! Introducing Subway’s take on a cooked breakfast that can be enjoyed for either breakfast, lunch or dinner. Streaky bacon and a Lincolnshire sausage patty accompanied by crispy hash browns, poached eggs, double American-style cheese, and ketchup.

