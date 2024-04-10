Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A student has spoken of the impact the ongoing conflict in Gaza has had on him personally, and his fears for his family still trapped in the war-torn region.

Mahmoud Khalil - who was born in Gaza and lost his father in the 2014 conflict - is now studying at a university in Portsmouth, but his two sisters and mother are trapped in war-torn Gaza. They were forced to flee their home in Khan Yunis for safety, escaping Israel's attacks on the city and finding shelter in an overcrowded refugee camp in Raffa by the Egyptian border. Their home has been reduced to ruins leaving nothing for them to return to.

