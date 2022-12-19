Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza Yassin and finalist Helen Skelton are set to put their ballroom battles behind them as they join forces on a popular BBC programme. The duo are set to co-host nature show Countryfile.

Despite both presenter Helen and wildlife cameraman Hamza regularly featuring on Countryfile, they have never once worked together. The BBC are reportedly set to make this possible and cash in on their huge popularity.

Advertisement

In a bid to grow the Countryfile viewership, the pair’s increased appeal could help bring even more eyes to the weekly show. The nature programme averages six million viewers per episode and has been running since 1988.

Glitterball champion Hamza Yassin and partner Jowita Przystal triumphed on Saturday’s (December 17) Strictly Come Dancing final thanks to the public vote. The 32-year-old scored 39 out of 40 on the Salsa, a 34 on his showdance and a perfect score of 40 on the couple’s choice giving them the lowest total judges score.

Most Popular