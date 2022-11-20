Strictly Come Dancing returned to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom on Saturday night. As usual the stunning location was graced with all the glitz, and glamour that comes with BBC’s most popular dancing show, and it was Fleur East and Vita Coppola who were the belles of the ball.

Fleurito, as they have been nicknamed, received the perfect 40 score, getting 10’s from all four judges for their Couple’s Choice performance which was a stunning tribute to Destiny’s Child. The fierce performance had Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on their feet as soon as the music started.

Fleur’s perfect score meant that it was finally time for Strictly’s toughest judge to dust off his 10 paddle. That’s right Mr Craig Revel Horwood gave out his first perfect 10 score of the season. The notoriously hard to please judge uttered his famous phrase ‘fab-u-lous’ when giving feedback after the couple’s performance.

So, what else happened on Strictly last night? Here’s a breakdown of the remaining celebrities and their scores from Blackpool week.

Most Popular

Celebrity performances for Blackpool week

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing faces schedule change following Qatar World Cup clash - December dates revealed

Here’s the full list of routines performed by the remaining celebrity couples:

Ellie T & Johannes: American Smooth to You’re My World by Cilla Black

Fleur & Vito: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Helen & Gorka: Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Kym & Graziano: Paso Doble to Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna / We Found Love by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Molly & Carlos: Jive to Bandstand by Boogie Barry Manilow

Hamza & Jowita: American Smooth to (Theme From) New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

Tyler & Dianne: Salsa to KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix by KC & The Sunshine Band

Will & Nancy: Samba to I Go To Rio by Hugh Jackman

Advertisement

Strictly leaderboard: Week eight

Fleur East and Vito Coppola 10+10+10+10 = 40

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez 9+10+10+10 = 39

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal 9+9+10+10 = 38

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu 8+9+9+9 = 35

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu 8+9+9+9 = 35

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell 8+9+9+9 = 35

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima 8+8+8+9 = 33

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe 7+8+8+8 = 31

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing