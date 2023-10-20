Police Scotland said the body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus, where a red alert is currently in force.

A woman has died after being swept into a river in Angus where a red weather alert is currently in place. Police Scotland said her body was recovered around 4pm following a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Thursday October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk. Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning. The Met Office subsequently issued a rare red weather alert for parts of the country, warning of a “risk to life”.

The storm could bring up to 220mm of rain in some areas of eastern Scotland, an amount close to the highest ever 24-hour total for a “rainfall day”, Met Office figures show.

Some 238mm of rain was measured at Sloy Main Adit in Argyll & Bute between 9am on January 17 1974 and 9am the following day.

