Traditionally, milk and sugar are popular additions to a steaming cup of coffee - but Starbucks is set to put a spanner in the works with a new trend. The major coffee brand launched an olive oil range of hot drinks in Italy on Wednesday (February 22).

Debuting olive oil-infused beverages across all of its 20 Italian stores, the Seattle-based business also has plans to bring it to the UK later this year. Chief Executive Howard Schultz said it produces an “unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour that enhances the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate”.

He continued: “Now, there’s going to be people who say, ‘Olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup. In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do."

The Oleato olive oil range includes a latte, cold brew and the "Oleato deconstructed", which pairs espresso with olive oil "infused with a luxurious passionfruit cold foam".

Olive oil is a key part of the Mediterranean diet, associated with countries including Italy, Greece and Spain. The health benefits of olive oil can be attributed to its monounsaturated fatty acids, which contain vitamins and minerals, and polyphenols, which are micronutrients derived from plants.

Starbucks has launched an olive oil range of coffees in Italy - but you need not to worry, as it will hit UK stores later in 2023 - Credit: Starbucks

