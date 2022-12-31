Former X Factor contestant and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner Stacey Solomon , (33), has taken to Instagram to share the news that she is expecting her fifth child. The television personality is set to have her third child with new husband, former Eastenders star and fellow I’m A Celeb contestant Joe Swas h (40).

In her Instagram reel , Solomon is seen holding up the pregnancy test as Joe enters the bathroom. "Are you doing a poo?" he hilariously asks before noticing the stick and adding: "What are you holding?" Joe then falls to the floor and smiles with pure excitement while telling his wife: "You’re joking! This is the best news bubba."

But what really got followers talking was the news of when Solomon and Swash will be expecting the arrival of their new child. In another Instagram post, Solomon can be seen with her husband showing the late stages of a pregnancy - and that she is expecting her newborn to be arriving as soon as January 2023 !

She confirmed this by captioning the picture with the text “Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought. When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left. So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful.”

