Harry Styles’ smash hit ‘As It Was’ has been revealed as the UK’s most streamed song on streaming services Spotify, AppleMusic and Deezer. The track was all of their most listened to songs, beating the likes of Drake, Taylor Swift and more.

The song was also top of the most streamed songs globally on Spotify and Deezer, with The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s hit ‘Stay’ topping the Apple charts. Styles has said the song is about "metamorphosis", as he reflects on loneliness, growing up and moving on.

These stats were released as Spotify released their popular ‘Spotify Wrapped’ which reveals people’s most listened to songs over the calendar year. It breaks down how many minutes a user listens to as well as many more stats.

Styles’ song was released in 2022 on the former One Direction star’s album ‘Harry’s House’ and Spotify said it had been streamed a total of 1.5 billion times this year. That many streams would have earned the star and his co-writers about £1.5m in royalties.

Most Popular

As It Was was one of the most unified songs across the board, featuring close to or number one on the three major streaming platforms. This wasn’t the case with many hits.

For example, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which bounced back to the charts thanks to Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ was the fourth most streamed song in the UK this year on Spotify. However, It didn’t feature in Apple’s top 10.

Looking deeper into the stats released by Apple Music and Spotify revealed that listeners on the latter seem to favour rap music, with British rappers Dave and Aitch both in the top 10. Apple users seemingly preferred pop, with Dua Lipa and Elton John featuring in their top 10 but were absent in Spotify’s charts.

Top 10 most streamed songs in the UK on Spotify

Harry Styles - As It Was Glass Animals - Heat Waves Dave - Starlight Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under Lost Frequencies - Where Are You Now LF System - Afraid To Feel Ed Sheeran - Shivers Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits Aitch & Ashanti - Baby

Top 10 most streamed songs in the UK on Apple Music