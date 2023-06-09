Soccer Aid 2023: when is it, venue, teams and line up including Tom Greenan, Danny Dyer and Usain Bolt
Soccer Aid 2023 is back and here’s all you need to know including channel and who’s taking part alongside Danny Dyer and Usain Bolt
Soccer Aid is almost upon us, where viewers see some of their favourite celebrities playing football to raise money for charity. As usual, this year sees a star studded lineup featuring a mixture of celebrities and former professionals.
Last year, Soccer Aid raised more than £15 million for UNICEF, who were first founded in 1946. They work in more than 190 countries, providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
Soccer Aid was first launched in 2006. It initially took place every two years but since 2018, it has been held every year. The format sees England face off against a team made up of stars from around the globe.
The Rest of the World currently hold a 6-5 lead over England, and have won the last four in a row, with three of those last four being won on penalties. Before that, they had only won two matches.
With Soccer Aid 2023 set to take place this weekend, here’s all you need to know including kick off time, venue and who’s taking part.
When and where is Soccer Aid 2023 taking place?
Soccer Aid 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, June 11 2023. It has taken place at a few grounds around the UK including Wembley, Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium. This year, it will be held at Old Trafford. The match is set to kick off at 7:30pm on ITV 1.
Who is taking part in Soccer Aid 2023?
England
Jill Scott (C)
Paddy McGuiness
Jermain Defoe
Karen Carney
Gary Cahill
Jack Wilshere
Bugzy Malone
Tom Grennan
Sir Mo Farah
Alex Brooker
Gary Neville
Phil Scholes
Chunkz
Joel Corry
Eni Aluko
David James
Scarlette Douglas
Nicky Butt
Liam Payne
Danny Dyer
Asa Butterfield
Tom Hiddlestone
Managers and coaches
Stormzy
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
Harry Redknapp
David Seaman
World XI
Usian Bolt (C)
Lee Mack
Steven Bartlett
Kem Cetinay
Mo Gilligan
Maisie Adam
Tommy Fury
Heather O’Reilly
Kaylyn Kyle
Noah Beck
Ben Foster
Roberto Carlos
Nani
Francesco Totti
Gabriel Batistuta
Leon Edwards
Sam Claflin
Hernan Crespo
Patrice Evra
Niko
Managers and coaches
Mauricio Pochettino
Robbie Keane
Martin Compston
Mel C