The team at Lyell Centre return to solve a new speight of crimes as Silent Witness returns to the BBC this week for its 27th season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-running, multi-award-winning BBC procedural drama, “Silent Witness,” returns to our screens this week, with with five more gripping two-part mysteries for the team at the Lyell Centre to solve. One of the BBC’s most popular dramas, “Silent Witness” regularly draws audiences of over 7 million in the UK and reaches viewers across the globe including Denmark, Sweden, Australia, the Far East and Latin America.

The series once again brings back Emilia Fox and David Caves as Dr. Nikki Alexander and forensic expert Jack Hodgson, with the first mystery to be solved centred around a murder bearing all the hallmarks of a notorious serial killer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new season also looks to further the relationship between Alexander and Hodgson, with star Emilia Fox revealing in an interview with the BBC the trappings her character might experience going forward: “In the past, because they had worked alongside each other for so long and had got closer and closer, it begged the question, “If they like each other so much, and they get on so well, why have they not got together?” So now, they have come together and now need to navigate having a working relationship and a “relationship” relationship.”

“They're professional, and they simply get on with their work. But they have moments where they check in with each other and then little subtle things that happen between them to let people know that they're still very much together,” David Caves also revealed. “I can't really go into much detail, but there's a nice progression in this series. It comes to a nice crescendo, if you will. And so I hope people are pleased because Jack and Nikki have some lovely moments together.”

What will the new season of “Silent Witness” be about?

In Series 27, the accomplished team led by pathologist Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and forensic expert Jack Hodgson (David Caves) faces their most harrowing challenges yet. A gruesome discovery in an abandoned church resurrects fears of a serial killer's return after two decades, while death casts a dark shadow over a university campus, leaving no one untouched. The unearthing of a forgotten mummified corpse adds an eerie layer to the mysteries, and a makeshift mass grave beneath a train station reveals multiple entombed bodies. The Lyell itself becomes a battleground as a malevolent force infiltrates its sanctum.

As the team deploys their expertise to unravel the truth, their resilience is pushed to its limits. Unexpectedly seeking guidance from Jack, Gabriel lets down his guard at work, leading to devastating consequences. Velvy strives to do right by his family, yet faces great personal costs. Navigating the complexities of London student life, Cara forms alliances and rivalries, impressing Jack during her work experience at the Lyell. When she stumbles upon a shocking revelation about Velvy, intervention becomes imperative. Meanwhile, Nikki and Jack confront one of the most challenging cases in their careers, strengthening their relationship in the face of adversity.

Who stars in the new season of “Silent Witness”?

The new season will also explore the relationship between Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox - far right) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves, centre) (Credit: BBC Studios)

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the BBC, the following performers have been cast once again in lead roles for Season 27 of “Silent Witness”:

Emilia Fox

David Caves

Alastair Michael

Aki Omoshaybi

Rhiannon May

When does “Silent Witness” season 27 begin?