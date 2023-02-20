Shoppers in the UK have been hit with fruit and vegetable shortages in supermarkets across the country due to poor weather in Spain and north Africa, leaving the shelves empty of tomatoes, strawberries, and peppers .

Spain and Morocco have reportedly been hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and snow storms and this triggered severe shortage of supplies. The weather conditions also hit the south of Europe and northern Africa, which have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables.

Andrew Opie, the director of food at the British Retail Consortium said: "However, retailers are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce."

Pictures from several supermarkets in the UK, including a Sainsbury’s branch in Newton Abbot, Devon show empty shelves on the fruit and veg aisle. Photos also show empty Morrisons shelves, alongside a sign that says the shortage is ‘likely to improve within a couple of weeks.’

A sign in the Gyle, Edinburgh store reads: "Availability across our tomato range has been significantly impacted by adverse weather conditions across Spain and Morocco. The current shortage is likely to improve within a couple of weeks."

Several people have taken to social media to complain about the shortage with one saying it is ‘not good enough’ and just ‘unacceptable.’

One unhappy customer said: "I’m sorry Tesco, this is not good enough in your Dalmarnock store on a Friday afternoon. Lots more shelves with empty boxes throughout the store.Rising prices are bad enough but lack of basic foodstuffs is unacceptable."