Selling Sunset will return for its sixth series on May 19, with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald set to return to screens for the new season. Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the sixth season as series five aired back in April 2022.

Season five and six were confirmed by Netflix in January 2022 but will the series return for a seventh season? Here’s everything you need to know.

Selling Sunset season 7 - is there a release date?

It was announced in June 2022 that Selling Sunset would return for a seventh season following the release of season six. Series regular Chrishell Stause took to her Instagram page last summer to announce the news, writing: "Congrats to this fun lovable crazy group! #SellingSunset has been officially renewed for seasons 6&7!”

She continued: “Filming on season 6 begins this summer! Love our dysfunctional family! And THANK YOU everyone for watching and for all the love- and even to those that hate watch us, because that’s half the fun of the show anyway honestly-ha. Thank you.”

However, a release date for season seven is yet to be confirmed by the Selling Sunset cast and Netflix. The streaming platform is known to release two seasons of its reality shows in a one-year span, which means season seven could be released later this year.

Selling Sunset season 7 - who’s in the cast?

Selling Sunset season six will air on May 19

While the official cast for season seven is yet to be announced, the regular cast members are expected to return for the next season. The regular cast includes:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Amanza Smith

Heather Rae-Young

Davina Potratz

Selling Sunset season 7 plot

The plot for season seven will heavily rely on what goes down in the sixth season. However, it is likely fans of the show will see Chrishell’s relationship with partner G Flip blossom throughout the upcoming series and this storyline will continue into the seventh season.

The relator announced earlier this month the pair had tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony, just one year after the couple made their relationship official.

