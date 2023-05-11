Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause and G Flip get married in Las Vegas ceremony
Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause has married partner G-Flip in Las Vegas.
Chrishell Stause, star of Netflix series Selling Sunset, has tied the knot to partner G Flip in a ceremony in Las Vegas, just one year after they made their relationship official. The reality TV star shared the news in a sweet Instagram video on May 10 which showed clips of the couple throughout their relationship.
The montage ends with a clip of Chrishell in a wedding dress, kissing her partner who is in a suit in front of an Elvis impersonator. Chrishell captioned the post: "Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better."
Advertisement
Advertisement
During the montage, the Selling Sunset broker promoted G Flip’s new song, ‘Be Your Man’, which they wrote for Chrishell about their whirlwind romance. Chrishell ends the post with the words: "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented, hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip."
G Flip, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, replied to the post in the comments section. They wrote: "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is [the] cutest little edit. You make me so happy, thank you."
Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-stars also took to the comments section to share their well wishes for the couple. Emma Hernan wrote: "I’M DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] and back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chrishell’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim also wrote: "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!"
Chrishell and G Flip met at a Halloween party in 2021 and began dating in March 2022. Chrishell confirmed her relationship status during the explosive season five reunion of Selling Sunset.
The Netflix reality series will return to screens for its sixth season on May 19, with Chrishell and G Flip expected to star in the new episodes.