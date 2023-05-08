Coates influence can be seen throughout the property

A three storey, five bedroom house once belonging to a famous English composer has appeared on the market for £775,000. The house was formerly the home of Eric Coates, who composed, among others, the theme tune to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The semi-detached property is located in the West Sussex seaside village of Aldwick where residents of the private cul-de-sac have gated and private access to a nearby beach.

The estate agents Jackson-Stops suggest that ‘Coates influence’ can be seen throughout the property with hand-painted stained glass windows, and a pair of French doors between the sitting room and dining room with acid etched musical score.

The house has since been modernised and now features arts & crafts style oak joinery including thumb latch doors. Its standout features include an Inglenook fireplace in the siting room with an enamel slow combustion wood-burning stove and a fully fitted shaker style kitchen.

Elsewhere, the property comprises an entrance porch, dining room, cloakroom, utility room, a contemporary bathroom and shower room, and five bedrooms. The bedroom on the top floor features a sitting area and study and has full height windows looking across the road and between houses, to the beach and the sea.

Daniel Copley, of Zoopla, said: ‘This beautiful seaside home has a wonderful location - just 250m from the beach and a stone’s throw from the historical town of Chichester and the South Downs National Park.’

