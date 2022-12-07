Schoolboy, 12, dies in horror crash involving bus and e-scooter

A 12-year-old schoolboy has died after he was involved in a horror crash with a bus. The boy was travelling on an e-scooter when the collision with the bus occurred. Emergency services were called just before 8am on Tuesday (December 7) following the fatal collision in Birmingham .

Police said the youngster had been riding an e-scooter along the street when he collided with a bus near the junction with Belchers Lane in the Bordesley Green area. The victim, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The road was cordoned off while crash investigators examined the scene and police are urging any witnesses to come forward. The youngster’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: "This is an awful tragedy for the young boy’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we’ve not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam. If people do have footage, we’d ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and two paramedic officers to the scene. A spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the rider of the scooter, a teenage boy. He had sustained life threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

