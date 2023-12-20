The festive stamps are the first to feature King Charles III.

Royal Mail have revealed five special stamps for Christmas 2023, which have been inspired by traditional Christmas carols.

Each of the five stamps have been designed by illustrator Tom Duxbury, with a vibrant image and familiar lyric from each carol.

The beloved Christmas carols chosen for the stamps are; O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, Away in a Manger and We Three Kings.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy at Royal Mail, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards. The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.”

The set of festive stamps are also the first to feature the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III.

Illustrator, Tom Duxbury, said: “It’s been a privilege to illustrate the first set of Christmas stamps to bear the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III. The theme of Nativity became a chance to create rich, luminous nightscapes. They echo my own experiences of being out in nature at night – especially the moors where I live. This time and place holds a special kind of feeling; that of stillness, softness, and magic.’

Barcodes are also featured on the stamps, and when scanned will allow Royal Mail customers to watch a special seasonal video, created by the award-winning Aardman Animations, who are known for Shaun the Sheep, Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run and more.