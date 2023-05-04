Kate Bush and George Michael are among the artists who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023. Announced on Wednesday (May 3), the list also includes musical greats such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Rage Against the Machine.

The list reveals this year’s seven inductees along with the recipients of the Musical Influence Award and the Musical Excellence Award. And to qualify for the Hall of Fame, at least 25 years must have passed since the release of an artist's first single.

Kate Bush, who saw a massive upswing in popularity in 2022 after her 1985 single Running Up That Hill (Deal With God) appeared on Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, has been nominated three times previously - in 2018, 2021 and 2022. The Bexleyheath born singer has not released new music in over a decade, and while it’s not clear if the Babushka singer will appear at the New York ceremony, her attendance would mark her first public appearance in nearly 10 years.

Fellow British singer George Michael was successful for the final cut after winning a fan vote alongside official ballots. The Faith singer, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, will be inducted the same year his group Wham! celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Fantastic.

Other musicians who will join the class of 2023 are rap legend Missy Elliot, American rhythm and blues group The Spinners, political rap-metal icons Rage Against the Machine, and country legend Willie Nelson. Nominees that didn’t make the cut this year are rap innovators A Tribe Called Quest, garage rockers The White Stripes, pop icon Cyndi Lauper and Manchester legends Joy Division/New Order.

Full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

Performers:

Kate Bush

English singer-songwriter and musician Kate Bush at her family's home in East Wickham, London, 26th September 1978. (Photo by Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award: