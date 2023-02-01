Red Nose Day is nearly here and Comic Relief has unveiled a new Red Nose for 2023

A brand new magically transforming Red Nose created by legendary designer Sir Jony Ive has been revealed today to mark the official launch of Red Nose Day 2023. Over the past year, Comic Relief’s famous Red Nose has been through the most dramatic makeover since its debut in 1988.

Designed by Jony Ive, the creative genius behind Apple’s most sought-after products, this truly is a Red Nose like no other. To celebrate this new chapter for the Red Nose, Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry – the co-founders of Comic Relief – have teamed up with Diane Morgan on a new film to proudly present the new look and feel of the little Red Nose that makes a really big difference.

Jony Ive said: “We’ve grown up with Comic Relief and are proud to support their remarkable work. This new and seemingly simple Red Nose has been a fabulously complex little object to design and make and has involved our entire team. We hope it brings a little moment of joy to everyone who wears one.”

AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Frankie Bridge, Adam Thomas, Gethin Jones, Greg James, Jay Blades, Miranda Hart, Sindhu Vee, Sir Lenny Henry, and Vicky Pattison have come together to help kick things off and be some of the first to try on the new Red Noses. While the design has changed, the purpose hasn’t as with every Red Nose bought, supporters will be helping people through the toughest times of their lives.

But when is Red Nose Day 2023 and where can you buy the new red nose this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Red Nose Day 2023?

Red Nose Day 2023 will take place on Friday, February 17. The TV fundraiser will air in the evening on BBC1 , with a time yet to be announced.

Who will host Red Nose Day 2023?

For the very first time, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host the Red Nose Day night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant. Returning to screens live on BBC One on March 17, they will be joined by a host of stars and supporters to bring viewers an unmissable evening of comedy, live music, exclusive prizes, and plenty of surprises.

With lots of exciting news to come, today it’s been revealed that global superstar, Kylie Minogue, will feature in a one-off special of much-loved BBC sitcom Ghosts, and a hilarious parody of Love Island will see a very unexpected contestant looking for love. The Red Nose Day night of TV is made by BBC Studios Productions.

What other events are taking place for Red Nose Day 2023?

On March 5, Richard Curtis and Sue Perkins will each host a Red Nose Day panel event at Just for Laughs London. Richard will be joined by Comic Relief stars for an afternoon of comedy, memories, and mishaps from more than 30 years of eventful Red Nose Days.

Meanwhile, Sue Perkins will be hosting some of the finest LGBTQ+ talent on the comedy circuit including Rosie Jones and Michelle de Swarte to discuss the highs and lows of their LGBTQ+ experience. Tickets for both events are available now from Ticketmaster, AXS or www.jfllondon.com

Where can I buy a Red Nose?

The new Red Nose for 2023

Made almost entirely from plant-based materials, the Red Nose starts as a tiny, flat crescent and springs into a beautiful honeycomb-paper sphere. It is now available to buy on Amazon , the new home of the Red Nose.

If you wish to get your hands on some new clothes to wear this Red Nose Day, TK Maxx, in partnership with Comic Relief, is launching a brand-new collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the iconic Mr. Men Little Miss character designs.

The clothing will be available in TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com. The Red Nose Day collection also includes aprons, tote bags, lunch bags, notebooks, water bottles, plush toys, and mugs, available in store at Homesense and TK Maxx, as well as online at www.tkmaxx.com

