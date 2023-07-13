The Red Arrows are set for a busy weekend of performances including two displays at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The iconic RAF display team have performances all weekend as the Red Arrows summer display calendar begins to ramp up.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off this weekend with a celebration of all things motorsport. The event will play host to some iconic Formula 1 drivers including recently retired Sebastian Vettel.

Off the back of the British Grand Prix, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari and Williams will all be in attendance at this year’s event with several teams running their cars on the track over the weekend.

Goodwood Festival of Speed begins on Thursday, July 13 and will run through to Sunday, with four action packed days. The Red Arrows will also be in attendance at the event with performances across multiple days of the event.

The Royal Air Force’s iconic display team is a fan favourite and will also host a Q+A event about the aircraft. Here’s everything you need to know about where to see the Red Arrows this week:

Red Arrows Thursday 13 route

Farnborough - 11.22am

Elstead - 11.24am

East Tisted - 11.26am

Havant - 11.28am

Funtington - 11.29am

Goodwood Festival of Speed display - 11.30am

North Stoke - 11.31am

Oversea - 12.06pm

East Wittering - 12.09pm

Chichester - 12.10pm

Northchapel - 12.12pm

Farnborough - 12.15pm

Red Arrows Friday 14 route

Farnborough - 11.06am

Elstead - 11.07am

East Tisted - 11.08am

Havant - 11.10am

Funtington - 11.11am

Goodwood Festival of Speed display - 11.12am

North Stoke - 11.13am

Oversea - 11.48am

East Wittering - 11.51am

Flypast at Chichester - 11.52am

Northchapel - 11.54am

Farnborough - 11.57am