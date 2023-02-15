Pretty Woman musical based on Julia Roberts film announces UK tour - how to get tickets and list of dates
The Pretty Woman Musical, based on the 1990’s Julia Roberts film, has announced it will be touring the UK this year.
Pretty Woman The Musical will begin touring the UK later this year and will continue into 2024. The musical became a hit in recent years after it debuted in the West End in 2020 before moving to London’s Savoy Theatre.
Based on the tale of unexpected love in the late ‘80s, the musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The cast for the UK tour is yet to be announced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The tour will open at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on October 17, before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Woking, Oxford, Stockton, Liverpool, Hull, Wimbledon, York, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Cardiff, Bromley, Leeds, Sunderland, Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Stoke, Southampton, Southend, Dartford, Nottingham, Northampton and Sheffield.
Pretty Woman The Musical: How to get tickets
Tickets for Pretty Woman The Musical are available now for a number of 2023 and 2024 dates and can be purchased through ATG Tickets. Tickets for later dates are listed as coming soon.
Pretty Woman The Musical: Full list of dates
Advertisement
Advertisement
2023
The Alexandra Birmingham - October 17-28
Bristol Hippodrome - October 31- November 11
Theatre Royal Glasgow - November 14-25
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Victoria Theatre Woking - November 27 - December 2
New Theatre Oxford - December 4 -9
Globe Theatre Stockton - December 14-31
2024
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool Empire - January 23 - February 3
New Theatre Hull - February 5-10
New Wimbledon Theatre - February 12-17
Grand Opera House York - February 19-24
Advertisement
Advertisement
Manchester Opera House - March 5-16
Milton Keynes Theatre - March 19-30
Edinburgh Playhouse - April 2-13
Theatre Royal Plymouth - April 15-20 (on sale soon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff - April 29-May 4 (on sale April 28 2023)
Churchill Theatre Bromley - May 6-11 (on sale soon)
Leeds Grand Theatre - May 14-25 (on sale soon)
Sunderland Empire - May 28-June 8 (on sale soon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Grand Opera House Belfast - June 10-15 (on sale soon)
Cork Opera House - June 24-29 (on sale soon)
Regent Theatre Stoke-on-Trent - July 15-20 (on sale soon)
Mayflower Theatre Southampton - July 22-27 (on sale soon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cliffs Pavillion Southend - August 6-17 (on sale soon)
Orchard Theatre Dartford - August 26-31 (on sale soon)
Nottingham Theatre Royal - September 9-14 (on sale soon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Royal and Derngate Theatre Northampton - September 9-14 (on sale soon)
Lyceum Theatre Sheffield - September 23-28 (on sale soon)