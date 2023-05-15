Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: GoFundMe)

The news comes after the pregnant mother named Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was critically injured in a motorway crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester. Ms. Jules Hough's son Tommy, nine, and nephew Tobias Spencer, four, were both critically injured in the collision and remain in hospital.

Ms. Jules Hough's other son, Rocky, two, was also hurt. A 22 year-old man named Adil Iqbal was arrested at the scene. Mr. Iqbal appeared in court on Monday afternoon where he was charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iqbal was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Manchester Crown Court on June 19.

Ms. Jules Hough was, according to a GoFundMe.com page set-up by a friend, 18 weeks pregnant. The fundraising page has already raised more than £25,000 to help the family.

Most Popular