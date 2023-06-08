Hayfever sufferers have been warned as a ‘pollen bomb’ is set to hit the UK. The upcoming weekend will see temperatures soar around the UK with many areas to clock record temperatures for the year.

The warmer weather is to exacerbate pollen levels in the UK this weekend, according to Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin, who explained when pollen peaks and when the intense pollen period could end.

In a short video uploaded to Instagram , Tobin explained that pollen levels peak in the evening when the air lowers, and then again in the morning when the ground heats up, seeing pollen rise.

She also explained that there are three seasons to pollen. These are tree, grass and weed pollen. Currently, we are in the peak of grass pollen which begins in mid-May, and will end in July.

It is also the perfect recipe for the ‘pollen bomb’, with the peak of our grass pollen season and the warm weather coinciding. Weather in the low to mid 20s is ‘perfect’ for grass pollen spores.

If the temperature exceeds low to mid 20s, it kills the spores off. The recent dry weather has also meant the pollen hasn’t been washed away. A rumoured thunderstorm at the weekend will see levels drop, before rising next week.

How to ease hayfever symptoms

The NHS suggests the following ways to help hayfever symptoms