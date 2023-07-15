Pokémon GO has launched an event devoted to sleeping Pokémon as it celebrates the release of the new Pokémon GO Plus + device. The mobile games developers, Niantic, are hosting a cosy, sleep-themed event called Catching Some Z’s for players to take part in this weekend.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, 15 July and running until 8pm on Sunday, local time, Pokémon trainers all over the world will be able to find the new Komala as a wild spawn for the first time in the games seven year history.

Komala, which resembles a sleeping koala, will appear in the Pokedex as a Drowsing Pokémon, making it the perfect fit for the in-game event. The new addition to the game comes from the seventh generation of Pokémon games, Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon.

Whilst the Komala event is free for all players, there is an additional Special Research task which will give trainers the opportunity to encounter a special nightcap-wearing Snorlax. However, the new tasks will not be available to all players and can only be accessed by those who own the Pokémon GO Plus + peripheral, which retails for £49.99.

The new device, which will be officially released on 21 July, works alongside the Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO apps to unlock a new host of abilities for users. The device will allow players to catch Pokémon and track their sleep all from the press of a button.

To access the Pokémon GO Catching Some Z’s Special Research task, trainers must pair their Pokémon Go Plus + device with the mobile app. By syncing the peripheral with their game, Pokémon GO players can use the device to automatically spin PokeStops and thrown Poke Balls at any wild Pokémon without having to look at their phone.

Catching Some Z’s - Additional spawns and raids

In addition to the Special Research task, trainers can also expect an increased spawn rate for a host of wild Pokémon and raids, with a chance to collect shiny creatures. Here’s the Pokémon that will have an increased spawn rate:

Pokemon Go is hosting a weekend long event to celebrate the launch of the Pokemon Go Plus +

Jigglypuff

Abra

Drowzee

Snorlax

Mareep

Teddiursa

Slakoth

Wooloo

Munna

Komala

1-Star Raids

Abra

Galarian Slowpoke

Drowzee

3-Star Raids

Gloom

Snorlax

Delcatty

Swadloon

5-Star Raids

Regieleki

Mega Raids

Mega Blaziken