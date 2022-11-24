Speculation is mounting over Hollywood star Johnny Depp returning to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Reports have emerged online that the 59-year-old, was spotted on a casting call sheet for planned sixth film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise - rumoured to be titled A Day At Sea.

The rumours began after a source informed the Scottish Sun that Depp would be undergoing a screen test in London next February before filming commences and that Depp’s name was on a call sheet and distributed to those “in the know.” The source continued: “All the other details are being kept under lock and key. The whole project is shrouded in secrecy and Disney want to keep everything under wraps as best they can.”

Advertisement

But those rumours have been refuted by one news outlet, who have claimed their sources have informed them the previous report was all false information. The media outlet however provided little information as to why the reports have been refuted by their own personal source, leading to confusion among previously joyous Johnny Depp/Captain Jack Sparrow fans.

The “smoke” around this fire though looks to be caused by the changes having taken place at Disney in the last seven days. Bob Iger returned as CEO of the House of Mouse, replacing Bob Chapek, and immediately started work turning the steamboat around . One of the biggest clues as to Depp’s inclusion may stem from the addition of Bruce Hendricks , who executively produced the first three films, being rumoured as making a return for the sixth.

Most Popular

There may also be clues as to Depp’s involvement after the announcement that an all-female Pirates of the Caribbean, led by Oscar nominee Margot Robbie , was shelved earlier in the month. In an interview with Variety , the Australian actress said “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led – but just a different kind of story, which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Depp’s last portrayal of the lovable rogue pirate took place in 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, however his relationship with Disney soured in the lead up to his trial against Amber Heard in April of 2022. During the trial, Depp was quoted as feeling “guilty until proven innocent” by Disney, who were one of a number of movie studios that dropped the actor after claims of domestic violence against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Advertisement