The study, carried out by cookware pioneers Circulon , saw 2,000 UK adults admit to their weird and wonderful pancake toppings of choice. Some of the more unusual choices offered by Brits included baked beans, Branston pickle, and a combination of peanut butter and ice cream.

Ketchup, mayonnaise or brown sauce were found to be one of the most popular pancake toppings amongst Bristol and Nottingham residents (3%, respectively). Meanwhile, 3% of Norwich residents prefer an American inspired topping, voting for peanut butter and jelly (jam) as their topping of choice.

Unconventional choices aside, the study revealed that for a third of Brits (34%), the Shrove Tuesday classic of lemon and sugar was their top choice. Other toppings Brits are most likely going to be reaching for this Pancake Day include maple syrup or honey (8%), Nutella or chocolate chips (8%), Nutella and banana (6%), and just a sprinkling of sugar (5%).

With this in mind, Carl Wright, Marketing Director for Circulon, commented on the findings: “As a brand, we are keen to learn more about the nation’s approaches to cooking.

“While some of the topping choices are more common than others, it is great to see so many people willing to experiment in the kitchen – despite some of the choices being somewhat of an acquired taste.”

The UK’s Top 10 Favourite Pancake Day Toppings: