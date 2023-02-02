News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Oscars 2023: How to stream, rent, buy films nominated for an Academy Award including The Banshees of Inisherin

We’ve compiled an entire list of where to watch all the movies nominated for an award at the Oscars 2023

By Will Millar
32 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, has come just in time to inject some much-needed entertainment into these wintry nights. After the entire list of nominees were announced, we thought we’d make it simple for you to find the best films of the past year.

Streaming guide JustWatch has compiled an extensive list of all 53 movies nominated in this year’s Oscars and where to watch them legally no matter what country you’re in. So if you’re planning a movie marathon any time soon, you might want to read on.

From frontrunners like Top Gun: Maverick and The Banshees of Inisherin to lesser known gems such as Aftersun and To Leslie, the directory is essential for anyone looking to watch ahead of the big night. However, it should be noted that some films are yet to arrive on streaming sites or are still only in theatres - which we have duly noted below.

Here’s the full list of movies nominated for an Oscar in 2023 and how to stream, rent or buy each.

Most Popular

    All Quiet on the Western Front 

    Avatar: The Way of Water

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Martin McDonagh has been nominated several time for Oscars but has only won for Best Live Action Short film. He's 2/1 second favourite to add the main prize to that with The Banshees of Inisherin, which arrived in UK cinemas in November. The black comedy set on an Irish Ireland follows two lifelong friends (played by shortlisted actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson who also starred in McDonagh's In Bruges) who have a bizarre and one-sided falling out. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are both also up for supporting role Oscars.

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    The Fabelmans 

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Tar

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Women Talking

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
    It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 4/9 making it the film to beat. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all up for acting awards.

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Triangle of Sadness

    The Whale

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    RRR

    Aftersun

    Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal are the stars of Aftersun.

    Blonde 

    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

    BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

    Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Pictured: (left-right) Edward Norton as Miles, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Picture: PA Photo/John Wilson/Netflix

    Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Turning Red

    The Sea Beast 

    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Flying Sailor

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Ice Merchants

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Haulout

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    How Do You Measure a Year?

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy
    The Martha Mitchell Effect looks at the a cabinet member's wife who spoke out during Watergate, and how the administration tried to silence her.

    The Martha Mitchell Effect

    Stranger At The Gate

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Batman

    The Batman, which was partially filmed in Glasgow, was the second most searched for film in 2022.

    Babylon

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Ivalu

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week: Photo: Marvel Studios

    The Red Suitcase

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Night Ride

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Elephant Whisperers

    To Leslie 

    Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

    Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

    Causeway

    • Stream: about:blank

    Empire of Light

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Tell It Like a Woman

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Quiet Girl

    Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, showing at The Coliseum in Whitby.

    EO 

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Close

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Argentina, 1985

    All That Breathes

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    Fire of Love

    Bill Nighy was spotted filming at Worthing Lido in June 2021. Living is set in 1950s London and the screenplay is by Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro. It is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful – into one he can say has been lived to the full.

    A House Made of Splinters

    Navalny

    Living

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    An Irish Goodbye

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    My Year of Dicks

    • Currently not available to stream, rent or buy

    The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

    Oscars