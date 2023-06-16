A man has been charged with the murder of three people following attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday (June 13). Nottingham Police confirmed that Valdo Calocane, 31, was charged on Friday (June 16).

Three people died in total. Grace O’Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, were both found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday. Around two miles away, Ian Coates, 65, was found dead in Magdala Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nottinghamshire Police also confirmed that a man still remains in serious condition in hospital after a van, stolen from Mr Coates, was driven at him in Milton Street.

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to the people who died in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday (June 13). Taking to Twitter, they said: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

Most Popular

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.”

Barnaby’s mother, Emma, from Taunton in Somerset - said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, were found in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday (June 13) having been stabbed.