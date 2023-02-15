Nicola Bulley, 45, remains missing after disappearing while walking her Springer Spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27

Police searching for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley will hold a press conference today (Wednesday, February 15) as officers seek to combat disinformation about the case. The conference, which will start at 11.30am this morning, comes as speculation over what happened to the 45-year-old has continued to grow since she vanished nearly three weeks ago.

Nicola was last seen walking her brown springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s in Lancashire on the morning of Friday, January 27. The mortgage adviser had dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school and set off on a route she usually took next to the Wyre river.

The last confirmed sighting of Nicola was at 9.15am. Shortly afterwards, Willow was found running loose close to a bench on which her phone was placed, still connected to a Microsoft Teams work conference call.

At a press conference on February 3, Lancashire Police said its “main working hypothesis” was that Nicola fell in the river during a “10 minute window” between 9.19am and 9.20am on January 27. The force said that her disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.

Despite an extensive search by specialist diving teams using sonar equipment, no trace of Nicola has been found in the river. Last week, the search was extended out to sea as officers said finding her there had become “more of a possibility”.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communication officers in relation to emails that were allegedly sent to Wyre Council members. The man has been bailed pending further enquiries until May 12, while the woman remains in police custody.

On Monday (February 14) Wyre Council removed councillor’s contact details from its website due to “inappropriate” emails and phone calls about Nicola’s disappearance. This week also saw Nicola’s friends and neighbours flocking to the bridge over the River Wyre to lay yellow ribbons and messages of hope.