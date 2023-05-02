News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

More than one million NHS staff to get pay rise as health unions back new offer

More than one million NHS staff in England are to get a 5% pay rise after health unions backed the new offer.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read

As well as a 5% pay rise, NHS staff including ambulance workers, nurses, physios and porters will also get a one-off sum of at least £1,655. The pay deal was first proposed in March and has now been signed off at a meeting between the government and the 14 health unions representing all NHS staff apart from doctors and dentists.

Unison head of health Sara Gorton, who chairs the joint NHS union group, said: "NHS workers will now want the pay rise they've voted to accept. The hope is that the one-off payment and salary increase will be in June's pay packets. Proper pay talks last autumn could have stopped health workers missing out on money they could ill afford to lose. The NHS and patients would also have been spared months of disruption."

Despite some of the unions rejecting the offer, the deal was agreed after a majority backed it due to the support of some of the biggest unions in the NHS, such as Unison, the GMB and those representing physios and midwives. All staff will now receive the extra pay, possibly as early as June.

Most Popular
    NHSNHS
    NHS

    The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and two other NHS unions are still threatening more strikes. To hold more strikes the RCN needs to carry out another ballot of its members.

    Related topics:NHSNursesHealth workersWorkersRoyal College of Nursing