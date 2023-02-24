For fans of the epic Lord of The Rings franchise, Christmas has come early. It has been confirmed by director Peter Jackson that new films are on their way.

The last Lord of The Rings film to brace the big screen was ‘Return of The King’ back in 2003. On Thursday, Warner Bros confirmed that a deal has been brokered for “multiple” new films based on the much loved JRR Tolkein books.

Peter Jackson, who directed all three of the original films between 2001 and 2003 has commented on the news. Jackson and his two closest Lord of the Rings collaborators, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, gave a joint statement to Variety . In this, they said that Warner Bros Studios “have kept us in the loop every step of the way.”

Lee Guinchard CEO of Freemode who are involved in the production of the new films, said: “Following our recent acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises, we’re thrilled to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, bringing the incomparable world of JRR Tolkien back to the big screen in new and exciting ways. We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, we plan to honour the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values.”

Actor Sean Astin, actor Dominic Monaghan, Governor George Pataki, actor Elijah Wood and actor Billy Boyd pose together at a special advance screening of "Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King" at the AMC Empire Theater on December 15, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

A timeline for the new films has yet to be confirmed. The original trilogy starred big names such as Sir Ian McKellen and Christopher Lee and won countless awards including 17 Academy Awards.

