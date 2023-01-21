His music is as iconic as the films they appear in, but finally Hollywood composer John Williams is set to appear in front of the cameras rather than sit behind them creating the music. The 90-year-old is to be the subject of a feature-length documentary, with his longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg among those spearheading the project.

Although in the very early stages of production, Amblin Television , Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media have all been revealed to be involved in the documentary with director Laurent Bouzereau earmarked to lead the feature. Bouzereau has long collaborated with Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television, filming several “making of” and behind-the-scenes featurettes since the ‘90s, including dozens for Spielberg movies.

Advertisement

Williams was set to retire after working on the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack but reversed his decision after revealing to Spielberg, who has worked with Willams for 50 years, that he no longer wanted to retire after finishing the film. Spielberg was alleged to have been taken aback by the announcement, then suggested his friend “better figure out what film he was doing next, then.”

Speaking on the relationship between himself and John Williams, who provided the now iconic music for Indiana Jones, Superman and Star Wars to name just a few, Spielberg likened it to a good marriage: “I don’t think we’ve ever had a disagreement. I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself?”

Most Popular

An Academy Award mainstay, Williams earned his first Oscar nomination in 1968 for his work on Valley of The Dolls and earned his first win in 1972 for Best Scoring: Adaptation and Original Song Score on the film Fiddler on the Roof . Since then, he has earned a total of five Oscars, seven BAFTA awards and four Golden Globes.

In 2016, Williams received the 44th Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute : the first time in its history that this honour was bestowed upon a composer.

Advertisement