Netflix TUDUM announces release dates for top shows including Queen Charlotte, You, The Crown - full list

Here are all the big hitting Netflix release dates you need to know about over the next year

By Sophie Wills
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:48 pm

The nights are drawing in and there’s little else many of us want to do at the end of a long day than settle down on the sofa to binge-watch our favourite shows on Netflix.

If you fall into this category, you’re in luck - the streaming service has announced some corkers coming out over the next few weeks on its official UK and Ireland Twitter account, from You: Season 4 to the next instalment of The Crown.

    There are also long-anticipated release dates to look forward to in 2023, including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and of course Season 3 of The Witcher.

    Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain star in the upcoming The Witcher prequel - The Witcher: Blood Origin

    Here are all the Netflix release dates you need to know about over the next year.

    Release dates for Netflix shows and films coming in 2022

    • The Watcher: Thursday, October 13 
    • Manifest Season 4: Friday, November 4 
    • Enola Holmes 2: Friday, November 4 
    • The Crown: Wednesday, November 9 

    The Crown season 5 looks to be set throughout one of Queen Elizabeth II’s tumultuous times - the 90s
    • 1899: Thursday, November 17 
    • Dead to Me Season 3: Thursday, November 17 
    • Wednesday: Wednesday, November 23

    • Emily in Paris Season 3: Wednesday, December 21 
    Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris (Photo: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)
    • Alice in Borderland Season 2: Thursday, December 22
    • Glass onion: A Knives Out Misery: Friday, December 23 
    • The Witcher: Blood Origin: Sunday, December 25 

    And release dates for Netflix shows and films coming in 2023

    • You: Season 4 (Part 1): Thursday, February 10
    • Your Place or Mine: Thursday, February 10
    • You Season 4 (Part 2): Thursday, March 10 
    Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in You season 4
    • The Witcher Season 3: Summer 2023 (exact date to be confirmed) 
    • Queen Charlotte: 2023 (exact date to be confirmed) 
    • Vikings: Valhalla Season 2: 2023 (exact date to be confirmed)

