Richard explained the reason he hadn’t discussed his sexuality before was because he didn’t want his personal life to overshadow his career. He revealed he didn’t want his family or personal life to be ‘in front of’ the work he was doing, and wanted his acting to “speak for itself”.

In an interview with Radio Times The Hobbit actor, 51, talked about when he came out: “I was 19 – [I came out] to anybody who mattered. I was always waiting for that question to punch me in the face, and it never did.

“I thought, ‘are people being polite, or is it that they don’t want to know?’ I don’t know that I ever wanted to put myself in front of the work I was doing, anything about my family or personal life. I just thought, ‘Let the work speak for itself’.

“I love the conversation with the younger generation. I love the idea that whatever gender, sexuality, the fluidity of who you love, how you identify, is not fixed,” explained the actor, who currently has rainbow Pride and trans Pride flag emojis included in his Twitter bio.

“That was always a thing: if I declare who I am and my sexuality, then I’m saying it’s fixed and I don’t know that, or if I might feel something for somebody further down the line. I doubt it, but I don’t know.

“It’s more relaxed now. As a writer and producer, I do wonder if anybody has to be defined by who they’re in love with.”

Richard talked about his male partner in an interview with the Evening Standard. The actor is currently starring in Netflix’s erotic thriller Obsession as William Farrow.

In the show, Richard’s character embarks on an affair with his son’s fiancee. Richard confirmed he and his partner had discussed the impact filming the nude scenes would have on their relationship.